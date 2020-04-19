Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 114,569 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

