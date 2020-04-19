Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,127 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baozun were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 220,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $30.93 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

