Exane Derivatives Buys 9,337 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

