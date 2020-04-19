Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

