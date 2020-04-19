Exane Derivatives Sells 5,070 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 17.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 259,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

LK stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

