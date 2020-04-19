Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

