Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 53,174 Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

VKTX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

