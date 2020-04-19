Exane Derivatives Sells 2,886 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.95 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

