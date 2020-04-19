GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,808,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

