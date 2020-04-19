Exane Derivatives Sells 1,578 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

