New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

