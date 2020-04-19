Exane Derivatives Acquires 3,529 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 150.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,410. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

