Exane Derivatives Sells 6,000 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,919,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,131,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,609 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,191,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

