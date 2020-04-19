Exane Derivatives Sells 611 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

TIP stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

