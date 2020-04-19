iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

