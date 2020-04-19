Exane Derivatives Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after acquiring an additional 684,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $5.92 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

