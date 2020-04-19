Exane Derivatives Sells 10,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 916.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $86,235,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

