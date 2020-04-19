19,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $77,743,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.28. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

