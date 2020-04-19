Exane Derivatives Buys 3,289 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32,890.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,924,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

