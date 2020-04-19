Exane Derivatives Purchases 8,994 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

DBX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,640 shares of company stock worth $9,434,739. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

