Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $974,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 51.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

