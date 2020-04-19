Exane Derivatives Purchases 4,108 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 196.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

