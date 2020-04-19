Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

