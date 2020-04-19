Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

