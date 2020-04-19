Exane Derivatives Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $99.85 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.