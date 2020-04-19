D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,898.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.72.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

