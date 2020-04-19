Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $499.42 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.58. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

