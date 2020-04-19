Exane Derivatives Has $403,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 24,816.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $115.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

