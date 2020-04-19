First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $853,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,083 shares in the company, valued at $40,180,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.