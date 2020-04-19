First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $948,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

