Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $67.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

