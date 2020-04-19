First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 976 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

