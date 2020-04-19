First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $184.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

