Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

