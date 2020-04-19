First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $45.70 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

