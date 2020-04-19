Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

