First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,649 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

