First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $225.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

