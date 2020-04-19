Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

