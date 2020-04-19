CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $635.55 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $473.91 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

