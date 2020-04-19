ValuEngine Upgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to “Hold”

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 66.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.