Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

GRTX opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Galera Therapeutics Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Galera Therapeutics Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Citigroup Trims Interpublic Group of Companies Target Price to $19.00
Citigroup Trims Interpublic Group of Companies Target Price to $19.00
Toll Brothers Now Covered by Citigroup
Toll Brothers Now Covered by Citigroup
Lennar Now Covered by Citigroup
Lennar Now Covered by Citigroup
$158.22 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc This Quarter
$158.22 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc This Quarter
e.l.f. Beauty Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.21 Million
e.l.f. Beauty Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.21 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report