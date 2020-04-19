Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

GRTX opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.