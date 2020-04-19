Citigroup Trims Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Target Price to $19.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

