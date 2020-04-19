Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an average rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

