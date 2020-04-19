Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $368,986,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.