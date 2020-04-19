$158.22 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $158.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $159.63 million. RMR Group reported sales of $130.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $617.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $643.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $620.99 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $659.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

RMR Group stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $935.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,885,000. FMR LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RMR Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

