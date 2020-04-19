e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post sales of $67.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.99 million to $68.90 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $275.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.13 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.98 million, with estimates ranging from $221.02 million to $295.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of ELF opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $741,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 260,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

