$70.99 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $70.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.47 million and the lowest is $70.50 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $324.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $325.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $335.80 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $341.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.