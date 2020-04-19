$278.70 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report $278.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $362.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $818.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $732.72 million, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $3.26 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

