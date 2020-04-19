$223.89 Million in Sales Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will report $223.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the lowest is $220.60 million. Extraction Oil & Gas reported sales of $221.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $799.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.80 million to $902.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $652.29 million, with estimates ranging from $403.77 million to $817.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOG. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.51. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.